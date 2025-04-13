Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,537.50. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $935.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

