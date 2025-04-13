Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 3,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

