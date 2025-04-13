Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.