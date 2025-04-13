Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Dirk Jungé Acquires 2,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Jungé acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,595.90.

Dirk Jungé also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Dirk Jungé bought 3,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,876.32.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$33.06.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.70%.

POU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

