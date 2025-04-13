Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.