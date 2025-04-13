Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 143,371 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,371 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 91,521 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

