Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

