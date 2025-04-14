International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lowered by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $235.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.02. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

