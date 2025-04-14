Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 26.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arhaus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,400,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 168,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

