UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.