Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bioventus by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 176,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 38.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 65,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,233.82. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $53,639.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,917.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,375 shares of company stock worth $174,412. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bioventus Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE BVS opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

