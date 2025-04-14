Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 23,556 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 471.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.