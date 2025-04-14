Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,147,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR opened at $12.67 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burford Capital

In related news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

