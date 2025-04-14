Charles Pellerin Acquires 72,700 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 72,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$225,370.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Charles Pellerin acquired 186,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$671,040.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 530,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,909,440.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin purchased 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,360.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin purchased 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 0.3 %

CFW opened at C$3.12 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

