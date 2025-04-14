Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,200 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $733.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,937.50. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

