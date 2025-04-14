LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 2,093.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 72,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 15,165 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,753.63. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $206.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.87. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

