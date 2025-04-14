Campion Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Campion Asset Management lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

