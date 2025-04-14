Truist Financial Cuts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $475.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $550.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.31.

CACI International stock opened at $413.50 on Monday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CACI International by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 49.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

