Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

