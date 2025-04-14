Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 296.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $24.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

