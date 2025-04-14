Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 379.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,877 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.67 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.