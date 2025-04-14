Keystone Financial Group Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

GLD stock opened at $297.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average of $256.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $299.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

