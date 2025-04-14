CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 32,178 shares.The stock last traded at $26.44 and had previously closed at $25.70.

CCM Global Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $894.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.81.

CCM Global Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

CCM Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

