Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $26.46. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 10,484 shares.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1,888.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

