Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $26.46. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 10,484 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1,888.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
