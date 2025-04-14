MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 769 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.19.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.