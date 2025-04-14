Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.82. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,780,073 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

