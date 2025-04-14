Dagco Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dagco Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.62 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

