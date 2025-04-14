Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $56.63 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.73.
Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Equity Bancshares Company Profile
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.
