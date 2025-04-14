Hancock Whitney (HWC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $368.12 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.