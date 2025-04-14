FIL Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,104 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Afya were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.60.

Afya Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Afya Limited has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Afya Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

