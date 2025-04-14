Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.61 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,637,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $120.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.87. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

