Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

