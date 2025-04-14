Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Raised by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.