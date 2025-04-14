Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

In related news, insider Michael Sabel bought 234,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,369.05. This trade represents a 24.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jimmy D. Staton bought 49,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $496,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,370. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Venture Global stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Venture Global accounts for approximately 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Venture Global Trading Up 6.3 %

VG stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

