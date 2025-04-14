Analyzing Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triller Group and BKF Capital Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $46.34 million 2.46 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.57 BKF Capital Group $10.74 million 1.13 $450,000.00 ($1.15) -17.87

BKF Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triller Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Triller Group has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triller Group and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% BKF Capital Group -2.38% -2.56% -2.00%

Summary

BKF Capital Group beats Triller Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

