Reviewing Bellway (OTC:BLWYY) & Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Bellway pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 137.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and Bellway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 2 5 1 1 2.11 Bellway 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.79%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Bellway.

70.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellway has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 52.40% 8.39% 6.77% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Bellway”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $308.52 million 4.52 $165.59 million $5.53 8.90 Bellway $3.00 billion 1.25 $164.33 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellway.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Bellway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.