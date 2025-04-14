Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.