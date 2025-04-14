Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $30.25

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCUS

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,610,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 178,351 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $23,857,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 7.8 %

RCUS opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $850.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.