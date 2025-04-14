Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

