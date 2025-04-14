DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.54 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
