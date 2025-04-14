DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAFree Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.54 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

