SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 5.3 %

SSY stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.22. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

