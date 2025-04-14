Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.15.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

