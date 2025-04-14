Head-To-Head Analysis: Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 0.39 -$281.20 million ($0.30) -2.68 Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) $34.83 million 0.44 N/A N/A N/A

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -14.82% -13.67% -4.58% Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curaleaf and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 1 1 3.00 Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) 0 0 1 1 3.50

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 678.43%. Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.79%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) beats Curaleaf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

