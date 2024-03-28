Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 2,038 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,442. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

