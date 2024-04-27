Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.72 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

