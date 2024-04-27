Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

