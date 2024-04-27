ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UDOW traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $74.81. 2,173,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,008. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

