Golden State Equity Partners Sells 5,879 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. 6,147,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,899,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

