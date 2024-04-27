K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.45. 541,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

