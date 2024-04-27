ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $723.55. 1,445,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $759.21 and its 200-day moving average is $707.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.85.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

